Rana Majid engagement pictures makes a round on internet

Rana Majid is a talented and good-looking Pakistani actor who often plays supporting roles in different drama serials. “Koi Chand Rakh,” a drama series, was his first role on TV. He has also been in the drama series Aitebaar, Jo Bichar Gaye, Ghareeb Zaadi, and a lot of others. Majid went to London University and got an LLB with honours.

Rana Majid, who is known for his role in Jo Bichar Gaye, recently got engaged to a girl who isn’t an artist. This was a private family event. Majid posted some beautiful photos from his engagement ceremony on September 17, 2022, on his official Instagram account. Majid’s engagement party was small and close to home, with only close family members present. Majid chose a plain white shalwar kameez and wore a blue waistcoat to match his fiancee, who wore a white embroidered peplum and gharara.

