Resham gets disappointed with her fellow artist for lack of supporting

Resham is a highly well-known artist who had success in both dramas and films and she had a long and distinguished career. Nowadays we see her in dramas rarely but she has a huge social media following and shares moments from her personal life with her fans. Resham is very spiritual, and we frequently observe her making enormous quantities of Niaz by hand. With devastating floods hitting Pakistan, Resham was seen helping out the victims as per her capacity.

Things got difficult for her when she threw meat and the plastic containers containing it in the river to feed birds. The video was shared online and people started criticizing Resham for littering and not caring about people who are affected by that flood water.

Resham later apologized to everyone and said that it was just a mistake and she did not think much of it while doing it

Resham was called out by many artists after the controversy happened but not many stars came out to support her. Only Armeena Rana Khan tweeted in her favor and asked everyone to stop trolling Resham

While talking to journalist Maliha Rehman, Resham shared her disappointment with the people from the industry. She claimed that despite her numerous apologies, she was still the target of trolling. No one from the industry said a word for her as she was under huge mental pressure. She thanked Armeena Khan for speaking out against trolls for her.

