Singer Asim Azhar and Saba Faisal sing and dance to his song “Habibi”. The two are in a video that is going viral on social media.

Asim Azhar has definitely made a name for himself in the music industry with his amazing voice and artistic style. The maestro has a very beautiful way of making music, and he is very good at what he does.

Azhar is known all over the subcontinent for his mesmerising voice and captivating music. But it’s his down-to-earth nature that makes him a great musician. Azhar is kind and caring, which makes people love him even more.

We often see the singer of “Ghalat Fehmi” being kind and friendly to other people. Even more so, he is polite to women. When he was dating Hania Aamir, he treated her like she was a princess. Also, it’s sweet how well he gets along with Merub Ali and his mom.

A clip is going around on social media right now. We spott Saba Faisal and Asim Azhar singing and juking on his latest single “Habibi”. Fans of the song are crazy about it not just in Pakistan but also in India. It’s at the top of the Spotify charts, and not only has it had 2 million views, but the Indian rapper Badshah has been interested in it before.

The rapper is getting high and moving to the beats of the song. Badshah was so blown away by the singer that he couldn’t help but go into Asim’s Instagram direct message to praise him.

