Saba Faisal says, ‘Marriage is about compromising with each other’

Saba Faisal is one of the most bankable female stars in Pakistan. Undeniably a force to be reckoned with, Saba has been ruling the television screen and has proved that she is a performer at heart.

In a recent interview this amazing and beautiful woman went on a show where she talked about compromising in marriage as a wife. She also said that husband and wife are happy, there’s no room for a third person to get involved in anything they do. But still one of them have to be compromising on some aspects She said that she was a woman of rules and principles and spending a happy marriage but still she her exprience says that usually a woman have to compromise to make a happy future with her partner.

Earlier, Saba Faisal has been in trouble for being a powerful SAAS. Several times, rumor’s spread on social media about how she didn’t get along with her son-in-law. A few months ago, her son’s wife wrote on social media about how hard and painful it was for her to be pregnant all by herself.

