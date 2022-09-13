Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Saba Faisal says, ‘Marriage is about compromising with each other’

Saba Faisal says, ‘Marriage is about compromising with each other’

Articles
Advertisement
Saba Faisal says, ‘Marriage is about compromising with each other’

WATCH: Saba Faisal dances her heart out with her sons

Advertisement

Saba Faisal is one of the most bankable female stars in Pakistan. Undeniably a force to be reckoned with, Saba has been ruling the television screen and has proved that she is a performer at heart.

In a recent interview this amazing and beautiful woman went on a show where she talked about compromising in marriage as a wife. She also said that  husband and wife are happy, there’s no room for a third person to get involved in anything they do. But still one of them have to be compromising on some aspects She said that she was a woman of rules and principles and spending a happy marriage but still she her exprience says that usually a woman have to compromise to make a happy future with her partner.

@guriya_khan10 Shadi Bina Compromise Ke Nh Chalti🙂💯👌🏻#guriyawrites #foryoupage #foryou #fyp #fypシ #trend #viral #slowmo #love #1millionaudition #viralvideo #motivation #goviral #15svines #sports #1m ♬ original sound – Guriya Writes❤️
Advertisement

Earlier, Saba Faisal has been in trouble for being a powerful SAAS. Several times, rumor’s spread on social media about how she didn’t get along with her son-in-law. A few months ago, her son’s wife wrote on social media about how hard and painful it was for her to be pregnant all by herself.

Also Read

Saba Faisal reveals the reality of being SAAS
Saba Faisal reveals the reality of being SAAS

Since her son got married, Saba Faisal has been in trouble for...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Lollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story