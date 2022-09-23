Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Saboor Aly and Sonya Hussyn off to Toronto for Hum Style Awards 2022

Saboor Aly and Sonya Hussyn off to Toronto for Hum Style Awards 2022

Articles
Advertisement
Saboor Aly and Sonya Hussyn off to Toronto for Hum Style Awards 2022

Saboor Aly and Sonya Hussyn off to Toronto for Hum Style Awards

Advertisement

The Pakistani HUM Style Awards are given out every year by the HUM Television Network to honor the actors. A token of appreciation for the actors who give their time and energy all year long. The winner gets a Hum Award based on how well they did. In 2013, this award show was held for the first time at Expo Center Karachi.

The Hum Style Awards 2022 will be held in Toronto, Canada, this year. The big stage is all set up, and everyone is ready for this amazing night that will happen soon. Celebrities are also going to Canada and posting pictures on their official Instagram and other social media accounts to keep their fans up to date on what’s going on. Hania Aamir recently talked about how busy her life is in Canada, where she is preparing for a stage show with the likely actor and singer Farhan Saeed.

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Sonya Hussyn Bukharee (@sonyahussyn)

Advertisement

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Saboor Ali Ansari (@sabooraly)

Advertisement

As famous people move to Canada, it looks like the Hum Style Awards will be a big deal. Like some of their other co-stars, Saboor Aly and Sonya Hussyn will be at the Hum Style Award. We found out about this from their recent Instagram posts. Saboor looks so pretty in her most recent photos, which she shared from the airport along with her luggage. In recent pictures, Saboor and Sonya also show their co-stars Iqra Aziz, Yasir Hussain, Sonya Hussyn, and others.

Also Read

Alizah Shah taking snaps from the cat filter which enhances her cuteness
Alizah Shah taking snaps from the cat filter which enhances her cuteness

Alizeh Shah is a Pakistani most trending actress and dancer. Her performance...

Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Lollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Allison Williams speaks about Hollywood nepotism
Allison Williams speaks about Hollywood nepotism
Sonam Kapoor reacts as Anand Ahuja takes Vayu for morning walk
Sonam Kapoor reacts as Anand Ahuja takes Vayu for morning walk
Hiba Bukhari and Arez Ahmed Unseen Vacation Photos
Hiba Bukhari and Arez Ahmed Unseen Vacation Photos
Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli twin in black jackets on Dubai holiday
Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli twin in black jackets on Dubai holiday
Alia Bhatt shares glimpse of Raha's 'gorgeous' pink bedding
Alia Bhatt shares glimpse of Raha's 'gorgeous' pink bedding
Neetu Kapoor asks Rahat Fateh Ali Khan to sing for her husband
Neetu Kapoor asks Rahat Fateh Ali Khan to sing for her husband
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story