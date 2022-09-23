Saboor Aly and Sonya Hussyn off to Toronto for Hum Style Awards

The Pakistani HUM Style Awards are given out every year by the HUM Television Network to honor the actors. A token of appreciation for the actors who give their time and energy all year long. The winner gets a Hum Award based on how well they did. In 2013, this award show was held for the first time at Expo Center Karachi.

The Hum Style Awards 2022 will be held in Toronto, Canada, this year. The big stage is all set up, and everyone is ready for this amazing night that will happen soon. Celebrities are also going to Canada and posting pictures on their official Instagram and other social media accounts to keep their fans up to date on what’s going on. Hania Aamir recently talked about how busy her life is in Canada, where she is preparing for a stage show with the likely actor and singer Farhan Saeed.

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Sonya Hussyn Bukharee (@sonyahussyn) Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Saboor Ali Ansari (@sabooraly)

Advertisement

As famous people move to Canada, it looks like the Hum Style Awards will be a big deal. Like some of their other co-stars, Saboor Aly and Sonya Hussyn will be at the Hum Style Award. We found out about this from their recent Instagram posts. Saboor looks so pretty in her most recent photos, which she shared from the airport along with her luggage. In recent pictures, Saboor and Sonya also show their co-stars Iqra Aziz, Yasir Hussain, Sonya Hussyn, and others.