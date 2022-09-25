Saboor Aly spotted in Canada; watch video

Saboor Aly is a beautiful and talented Pakistani actress and model who has risen to fame for herself in the industry in a short time despite not having a background in the arts. Saboor has been in several hit dramas up to this point.

Saboor Aly flew to Toronto, Canada, a few days ago to go to the 8th HUM Awards. The actress gave her fans and followers a sneak peek at her recent trip to Toronto on her official Instagram account. Recently, a video clip of Saboor has been making the rounds on social media. In the clip, Saboor is wearing a sleeveless golden short body top with black jeans as she walks around Toronto.

In no time at all, the video clip started going around on social media, which surprised the fans. Netizens didn’t like Saboor’s choice of clothes, and they called her out for wearing such revealing clothes.

