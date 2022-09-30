Advertisement
Sadaf Kanwal melts hearts with cutest pictures of baby Zahra with Saba Faisal

The latest pictures of actress Sadaf Kanwal’s daughter  Zahra have gone viral on social media with Saba Faisal as she meets newborn baby Zahra Sabzwari yesterday, N,ooreh and uncle Saleem Sheikh on his Instagram stories. The viral pictures of baby Zahra show the Sabzwari as close friends with Saba Faisal,  gushing over the baby while delicately holding her in her lap.

In the excerpt, Zahra is Zazu. The adorable pictures of Sadaf’s daughter went popular on social media, garnering thousands of likes on the photo and video sharing app, as well as an outpouring of support in the comments area.

Sadaf Kanwal has a million people who follow her on Instagram. She uses the platform to post photos and videos of herself, her family, and her work.

