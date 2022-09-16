Sajal Aly kills it in sleek white ethnic wear

Sajal Aly kills it in sleek white ethnic wear

Articles
Advertisement
Sajal Aly kills it in sleek white ethnic wear
Advertisement

One look at Sajal Aly  in this gorgeous white outfit, you can’t take your eyes off her. The actress stepped out for  in Maya’s collection and absolutely loved it.

Sajal completed her look with silver accessories with golden motif and a colourful Bandhni dupatta,  Also, kindly take a moment to appreciate these red stunning bangles she wore. It just adds up to the festive mood.

Tap to view;

Advertisement
Being a fitness enthusiast and very conscious about diet, Sajal chose to embrace the festive spirit and by sharing the beautiful pictures on instagram she captioned, “hankyou Maya for sending me this beautiful jora. I absolutely love it 💋🙈.”
Earlier, Sajal Aly give the idea that she has a new crush. Internet users are shocked to learn that he is none other than Aryan Khan, son of Shah Rukh Khan, the king of Bollywood. He resembles his father exactly. In this Instagram story, Sajal teases us with information about her newest obsession.
Advertisement

Also Read

).push({});
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Lollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story