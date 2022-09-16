Sajal Aly kills it in sleek white ethnic wear

One look at Sajal Aly in this gorgeous white outfit, you can’t take your eyes off her. The actress stepped out for in Maya’s collection and absolutely loved it.

Sajal completed her look with silver accessories with golden motif and a colourful Bandhni dupatta, Also, kindly take a moment to appreciate these red stunning bangles she wore. It just adds up to the festive mood.

Tap to view;

Being a fitness enthusiast and very conscious about diet, Sajal chose to embrace the festive spirit and by sharing the beautiful pictures on instagram she captioned, "hankyou Maya for sending me this beautiful jora. I absolutely love it 💋🙈."

Earlier, Sajal Aly give the idea that she has a new crush. Internet users are shocked to learn that he is none other than Aryan Khan, son of Shah Rukh Khan, the king of Bollywood. He resembles his father exactly. In this Instagram story, Sajal teases us with information about her newest obsession.

