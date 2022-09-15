Sajal Aly looks nothing less than royal goddess in festive wear

Sajal Aly recently became a brand’s muse and set the tone for the wedding season with an exquisite collection of formal festive attire. As she wore a few stunning ensembles in cherry reds, whites, greens, and black, Aly resembled the ideal modern bride. Her affinity for traditional and festive clothes is known to everyone who follows her on Instagram.

Sajal, one of the most popular fashion idols among Generation Z, frequently wears ensembles that are either richly decorated or monochromatic and coordinated.

She can take on any fashion challenge because of the brightness and vividness of her features and skin. The Yaqeen Ka Safar actress has consistently outdone top fashionistas and inspired us with her sense of style!

There isn’t a colour Sajal hasn’t mastered, looking utterly drop-dead stunning in every shade, from vivid and tinted tones to delicate pastels.

Dreams are created of outfits like this blood-red one. An elegant dupatta is worn with a red Anarkali suit in this ensemble. A dull gold choker added some glitz to Sajal’s ensemble.

She donned a gorgeous ivory lehenga with elaborate stitching, mukesh, and embellishments. A similar dupatta with a scalloped border was also present. To complete her appearance, she added bold earrings and winged eyeliner. Glossy lips, well-defined brows, and flushed cheeks were Aly’s makeup choices. Her hair was pulled back in a low ponytail.

When I see this style, the word “ethereal” immediately comes to mind. The gown has a lot of embroidery and shine, but the muted hue helps to balance it out. Another ensemble that we adore is this blush pink dress. Aly nailed her look to the T, giving us bridesmaid goals.