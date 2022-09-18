Sana Javed and Osman Khalid Butt’s new show, Kaala Doriya, people see a lot of Suno Chanda and Chupke Chupke.

After Suno Chanda came on TV and started a trend, the number of Ramazan comedy shows went through the roof. Some of the most popular were Ayeza Khan’s Chupke Chupke, Chaudhary and Sons, and Hum Tum. The new show Kaala Doriya by writer Saima Akram Chaudhary follows this pattern, but it’s not a Ramazan show, which is a big surprise. On Friday, the first episode came out. It starred Osman Khalid Butt as Asfand, Sana Javed as Mahnoor, and a few other people who had been on other shows.

But online reviews have been mixed about Kaala Doriya because it is like other Ramazan shows. People think it’s too much like Chaudhry’s other work, for one thing.

In the first episode, Butt played a musician whose brother, played by model Shahzad Noor, catches him sneaking home early in the morning.

Scene cuts to his mother, played by Zainab Qayyum, running up to him to fix a problem with the water before Butt’s short-tempered father, played by Farhan Ally Agha, gets mad. Butt runs into his young niece and nephew on the way, and he starts playing his guitar for them. This makes his father very angry.

The family of Noor’s wife, Javed, Nadia Afgan, and Sohail Sameer, live next door. They are shown in the second scene. Agha’s brother on the show is named Sameer.

The drama is about two families and how Sameer and Agha’s rivalry drove them apart and caused their parents to fight. Samina Ahmed and Khalid Anam play Sameer and Agha’s parents. The brothers don’t talk to each other, but Agha’s son is married to Sameer’s oldest daughter. She is also very close to her brother-in-law, Butt. This is a new way to look at the relationship between a brother and sister-in-law. Usually, comedy shows are all about the main characters and their families who are enemies at first but end up liking each other.

Some people on Twitter liked the show, but they didn’t understand why Afgan’s character was so similar to Shahana Batool from Suno Chanda. They said that there should have “been some change.”

