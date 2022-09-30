Sarah Khan flaunts her purple & pink passion

Sarah Khan is undeniably one of the fashion icons of the entertainment industry, whose sartorial choices are highly-looked up to by fans and rarely disappoint the fashion team. Be it gracing the wedding wear by rocking haute couture or going to the bed in a casual nightsuit, Sarah Khan’s style has always been in the news, and rightly so. Similarly, the actress rose to fame on social media with her “Purple Passion” photos.

After giving fans “Daly Motivation” by flaunting her enviably toned physique in a streak of pictures, actor Sarah Khan has now shared her “Purple Passion” with beautiful pictures on Instagram. Tap to see a bunch of photos in her comfy pink and purple outfits.

She looked nothing less than ravishing as she flashed her beaming smile at the camera in a purple colour co-ord set.

She was decked in a pink Co-Ord Set. The set included pink crop top with simple detailing paired with wide-leg jeans.

Advertisement

She’s looking classy and comfortable in a pink coat outfit. You can copy this look for a casual outing or on dinner dates.

We can also see her donning a pair of purple tops also dons white studs and a floral skirt best for beach day. is seen The Passion for purple can be seen wearing dark mauve colored nightsuit with pink lipstick with her short hairs.

The actress is slaying in it like a boss in a rainbow-colored dress.

Advertisement

She chose a baby pink jumpsuit and paired it with white sneakers. But the main highlight of the outfit was the color of her outfit which makes fans drool over her look.

In her ethnic look she surely nailed her look and truly proved to be a style icon.

Advertisement

Giving some strong winter vibes she shared stunning pictures in a sweatshirt that twins with her baby’s cap.

Sarah flaunted her bright smile, twirled happily, flipped her short hair, and posed while soaking up the sun in the beautiful balcony shoot.

This beautiful lilac shirt features broad collars extending into a wrap-over detail, full sleeves, a loose silhouette, and a plunging neckline.

Advertisement

Also Read Hira Mani’s latest selfies faces public criticism Hira Mani is a Pakistani actress and model. She is known for...