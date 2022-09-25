Sarwat Gilani reveals the secret to her healthy glowing skin

Sarwat’s beautiful face has skin that looks very fresh and healthy.

Sarwat Gilani also said that her genes are the only reason.

Actress has also been in many dramas.

Sarwat Gilani is a well-known actress and model in Pakistan. She is also a new face on Pakistani TV. Sarwat Gilani has been in a lot of Pakistani movies and TV shows. Sarwat Gilani has also been in many movies, like Jawani Phir Nahi Aani, Aik Tha Raja Aik Thi Rani, Baat Cheet, and many more. This beautiful actress has also been in many dramas, such as Malaal, Azari Ki Ai Gi Barat, Ishq Ki Intimate, and many more. Miss Gilani got married to actor and cosmetology surgeon Fahad Mirza. This sweet couple is also lucky enough to have two little boys, Rohan Mirza and Areez Mohammad Mirza.

This beautiful face has skin that looks very fresh and healthy. Every girl wants to have this skin. In a recent interview with “Gloss Etc by Maliha Rehman”, Sarwat Gilani. When the host asked Sarwat if she had ever had cosmetic surgery, she said that her husband always tells her that one day she will have to come to him for it because she doesn’t have a good routine and doesn’t take care of her skin but does the opposite.

Sarwat Gilani also said that her genes are the only reason why her skin is so beautiful and fresh. She said that she is one of those people who doesn’t take care of their skin, but that now she drinks a lot of water and puts on sunscreen. Sarwat also said that she is one of the people who is afraid of needles. Sarwat said that when she was in college, she fell and broke her nose, which required surgery. People thought it was plastic surgery, but it was just a regular operation. She also said that her husband is now taking care of the lines on her forehead.

