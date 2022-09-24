Advertisement
Sarwat Gillani bashes Pakistanis, praising the people of India

Sarwat Gillani bashes Pakistanis, praising the people of India

Articles
Sarwat Gillani bashes Pakistanis, praising the people of India

Sarwat Gillani bashes Pakistanis, praising the people of India

Sarwat Gillani is a very talented and versatile Pakistani actress and model who has done a lot for her country’s entertainment industry. A recent interview with “Gloss ETC By Maliha Rehman” showed the actress.

Sarwat Gillani said, “It’s about general mindset,” when she talked about the criticism she got for the clothes she wore at the Cannes Film Festival. Pakistan’s way of thinking is all about pulling one’s leg. Pakistanis are known for pulling people’s legs, and it’s rare for them to praise or thank someone. It will be hard to change the way Pakistanis think for a long time.”

“However, across the border, the nation praises them for whatever they have done because they have nationalism and it has taken them a while to get there. We don’t have nationalism at all”, added Sarwat.

Sarwat also said, “Our designer needs famous people to wear their branded clothes, and if they aren’t famous enough, they won’t trust them for their brand, which is a shame.” No designer was ready to make clothes for the whole team because they didn’t think it was a big deal. If there hadn’t been any criticism, it wouldn’t have been very interesting, so there was no need to worry. Even our friends didn’t like it, but that’s fine because it’s their opinion. When they get to that age, they can wear whatever they want.”

