Shagufta Ejaz reveals her secret recipe for Special Zarda

Shagufta Ejaz recently shared the incredible recipe for her delectable Zarda with her friends and followers in a special video.

Shagufta Ejaz is a seasoned actress who works in the Urdu cinema and television industry.

She has acted in a number of Pakistani films and television series, for which she has acquired enormous recognition. She began her career in the 1980s and worked hard to establish herself as the best and most successful actor in the business.

She also made appearances in a few Punjabi films, which were well-received. She is still one of the talented actors who really get into character.

Shagufta Ejaz recently shared the incredible recipe for her delectable Zarda with her friends and followers in a special video that she recently published on her YouTube channel.

Have a look at the video!

