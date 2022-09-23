Advertisement
Shagufta Ejaz & Saniya Shamshad’s recent pictures from morning show goes viral

Articles
  •  Saniya Shamshad Hussain is a young, beautiful Pakistani actress.
  • Shagufta Ejaz is a Pakistani actress making headlines.
  • Families were recently seen at Good Morning Pakistan.
Advertisement

Shagufta Ejaz is an experienced and talented Pakistani actress in the entertainment business for a long time. Shagufta Ejaz has done a lot for Pakistan’s entertainment business by playing different roles in dramas and movies.

In the same way, Saniya Shamshad Hussain is a young, beautiful Pakistani actress and model who has made a name for herself in the business with her great acting and good looks.

 

Shagufta Ejaz and Saniya Shamshad and their families were recently seen at Good Morning Pakistan with each other. The first time Shagufta’s daughter Anya and son-in-law Ali Hamza appeared on a show was as guests. On the other hand, Saniya Shamshad and her husband Hidayath kept the crowd entertained with their lively small talk.

