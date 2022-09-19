Shaista Lodhi trolls Dananeer for sharing dangerous beauty tips

Shaista Lodhi is a Pakistani TV host, actress, and dermatologist. She also runs her own clinic in Karachi called “The Aesthetics Clinic.” Shaista has been in the entertainment business since 2001, and she has been in many dramas and shows since then.

Shaista Lodhi was recently on a podcast with “Ken doll,” a Dubai-based influencer, and “Ali Sufian Wasif.” Shaista Lodhi said, in response to Dananeer Mobeen’s dangerous beauty hack, “I don’t understand how a person with a phone can become a doctor or an influencer.” Please don’t do it, it’s very dangerous. Do not put red chilli on your lips directly; instead, use a pink or red blush for this beauty hack.

“To become a doctor or an expert, a person goes through a process, just like I did to become a doctor. Shaista Lodhi added, “I’m sure that if the Internet in this country goes down for a day, 90% of the influencers will disappear.”