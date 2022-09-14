Sofia Mirza extradition case, contempt of court dismissed

Islamabad: In the case related to the extradition of the girls of actress Sofia Mirza, the Supreme Court dismissed the contempt petition on withdrawal.

A three-member bench headed by Justice Sardar Tariq Masood heard the case related to the handover of Sofia Mirza’s girls.

During the hearing, Justice Sardar Tariq Masood remarked that a lawyer is giving arguments in a court from Lahore and the female client of both lawyers, Sofia Mirza, is also repeatedly interfering.

Justice Sardar Tariq said that first decide who will give the arguments, justifying the decision, the contempt of court petition has been approved while the Prime Minister has signed the summary.

Justice Sardar Tariq Masood made it clear that the entire government machinery for the return of the children has been shaken and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs is taking steps on the issue of the return of the children from the UAE.

The court adjourned the hearing indefinitely while ordering the DGFIA to submit a progress report on the return of the children every fortnight.

