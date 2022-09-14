Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Sofia Mirza extradition case, contempt of court dismissed

Sofia Mirza extradition case, contempt of court dismissed

Articles
Advertisement
Sofia Mirza extradition case, contempt of court dismissed

Sofia Mirza extradition case, contempt of court dismissed

Advertisement

Islamabad: In the case related to the extradition of the girls of actress Sofia Mirza, the Supreme Court dismissed the contempt petition on withdrawal.

A three-member bench headed by Justice Sardar Tariq Masood heard the case related to the handover of Sofia Mirza’s girls.

During the hearing, Justice Sardar Tariq Masood remarked that a lawyer is giving arguments in a court from Lahore and the female client of both lawyers, Sofia Mirza, is also repeatedly interfering.

Justice Sardar Tariq said that first decide who will give the arguments, justifying the decision, the contempt of court petition has been approved while the Prime Minister has signed the summary.

Justice Sardar Tariq Masood made it clear that the entire government machinery for the return of the children has been shaken and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs is taking steps on the issue of the return of the children from the UAE.

Advertisement

The court adjourned the hearing indefinitely while ordering the DGFIA to submit a progress report on the return of the children every fortnight.

Also Read

Money laundering allegations are fabricated says Model Sofia Mirza
Money laundering allegations are fabricated says Model Sofia Mirza

Pakistani model and actress Khushbakht Mirza also known as Sofia Mirza has...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Lollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Next Story