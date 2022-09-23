The first look at Daadal, which stars Sonya Hussyn and Mohsin Ali Abbass, is now out, and with it comes the movie’s release date. Now, the Eid celebrations in the area include a list of movies that are coming out soon. The holidays aren’t complete without a good movie, and even though Eidul Fitr isn’t here yet, we already know what’s coming.

Abu Aleeha, who writes and directs movies, shared the first look at his upcoming crime thriller on Instagram on Thursday night. The picture shows a fierce Hussyn with her hands in a punching stance and her hair in wild box braids. She is wearing boxing gloves. “I am not just a resistance to fear; I am the most courageous thing life has ever thought of. I am Haya Baloch,” the caption said, giving away the name of the character Hussyn will play.

Aleeha said that the movie is a “gangster crime thriller” and that it will be shown in theatres all over the world on Eid ul Fitr 2023. The new genre movie will be made by Neha Laaj and Asif Malik. Rizwan Ali Jafri, Maira Khan, Adnan Shah Tipu, and Shamoon Abbasi will all play important roles in the movie.

Faisal Qureshi’s first movie as a director, Money Back Guarantee (MGB), will be out for Eid. It will be Fawad Khan’s second time on the big screen after The Legend of Maula Jatt. Wasim Akram will also be in the movie, and Shaniera Akram will be acting for the first time. The upcoming movie will also feature Mikaal Zulfiqar, Ayesha Omar, Javed Sheikh, Jan Rambo, Gohar Rasheed, Hina Dilpazir, Mani, Ali Safina, Adnan Jaffer, and model-turned-actor Kiran Malik, among others, in key roles.