Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Stunning pictures of Nimra Asad with her son goes viral

Stunning pictures of Nimra Asad with her son goes viral

Articles
Advertisement
Stunning pictures of Nimra Asad with her son goes viral

Stunning pictures of Nimra Asad with her son goes viral

Advertisement

People can become famous overnight thanks to social media, so its power can’t be stopped. Whether or not this is a problem depends on what people like and don’t like. Those who are liked by the public have a huge number of fans. Fans show their love for Dananeer Mubeen, Zulqurnain Sikandar, Kanwal Aftab, and Nimra Ali every day. All of these people got what they wanted by posting interesting things on social media.

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by اسد (@asadpervaiz__)

Advertisement

Nimra and Asad are also among the people who have been liked by people on social media, just like other people. The love of these fans made a big difference in this couple’s life. The videos from their wedding day helped this cute couple become well-known. People were amazed that Nimra and Asad got married when they were only 18 years old. Without a doubt, this couple has encouraged people to get married instead of just dating. Since then, this fascinating couple has been making vlogs, which are always interesting to watch.

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by اسد (@asadpervaiz__)

Advertisement

Here, we’ll show you pictures of Nimra Asad and her son Azlan Asad which are the most beautiful, cute, and stunning. This amazing young couple had had some lovely times with their son. All these beautiful pictures point to a beautiful family as a whole. In the latest pictures with Azlan, both Nimra and Asad look great.

This young couple was already a crowd favorite, but after sharing these cute family photos, fans can’t help but wish them and their son Azlan all the best.

Also Read

Iqra Aziz’s new gorgeous photos set internet on fire
Iqra Aziz’s new gorgeous photos set internet on fire

Iqra Aziz is winning the hearts of her fans. The viral photos...

Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Lollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Iqrar Ul Hassan celebrates second wife's birthday surprisingly
Iqrar Ul Hassan celebrates second wife's birthday surprisingly
Kareena Kapoor shares last pic of 2022 with last sunset of the year
Kareena Kapoor shares last pic of 2022 with last sunset of the year
Hrithik Roshan says being a star is unhealthy and a burden
Hrithik Roshan says being a star is unhealthy and a burden
Shilpa Shetty says she's 'taking forward only hope' to 2023
Shilpa Shetty says she's 'taking forward only hope' to 2023
Syra Yousuf bold gym outfit pictures goes viral
Syra Yousuf bold gym outfit pictures goes viral
Billie Eilish is speaking her truth about candy haters
Billie Eilish is speaking her truth about candy haters
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story