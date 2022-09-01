Advertisement
Edition: English
Syeda Aliza Sultan shares cute click of daughter Fatima

Articles
Feroze Khan requests Aliza Sultan respond to his request

  Feroze is a handsome and versatile Pakistani actor.
  • Feroze Khan’s wife Aliza shares a cute click of daughter Fatima.
  • The viral picture is getting a lot of likes on social media.
Feroze Khan is a handsome and versatile Pakistani actor who is ruling the television screens with his remarkable performances.

He has 6.9 million followers on his Instagram account. He is one of those actors who has always inspired a positive and upbeat reaction from the audience.

He is known for his leading roles in several television serials including Bikhra Mera Naseeb, Gul e Rana, Woh Aik Pal, Romeo Weds Heer, Dil Kia Karai, and many more.

Feroze Khan’s wife Aliza shares a cute click of daughter Fatima on Instagram. She captioned her post, “This prettiest is my youngest.”

Take a look!

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Syeda Aliza Sultan (@alizasultankhan)

The viral picture is getting a lot of likes on social media, and there are also interesting comments from users. Her admirers reacted positively after her daughter’s picture went viral.

Also Read

Haroon Kadwani on comparison with Feroz Khan, ‘Feroze is not my inspiration’
Haroon Kadwani on comparison with Feroz Khan, ‘Feroze is not my inspiration’

Haroon Kadwani is a young actor who just steps into the showbiz...

