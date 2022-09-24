Tamasha Ghar, eliminations week makes round on internet

Saeeda Imtiaz and Saim Ali were the two strongest Tamasha Ghar contestants who were active in the house and good at their tasks. Both of them had saved themselves many times by winning hard tasks, but this week’s tasks were the hardest yet, and neither of them could win any of them. Saim came close to winning a task, but he couldn’t. Saeeda was also a smart and active player, but both of them were taken out of the game this week. No one thinks that they are out of the picture. Fans want Saim Ali and Saeeda Imtiaz to come back.

Well, fans say that neither Rauf Lala nor Humaira are very liked as contestants. Fans also said that Humaira and Lala aren’t very good at their jobs and often make trouble for the contestants. Fans said it was unfair that Saeeda and Saim were kicked out instead of Rauf Lala. Here is the video.

Fans also say that Ary is unfair to some of the contestants, especially Lala. They are upset that Saeeda and Saim were kicked off the show. Fans say that Rauf Lala is getting too much help from Badshah (Adnan Siddiqui ). Rauf Lala’s fans wanted him to leave the house, but he didn’t. Fans have tagged the Ary Team and have also spoken out against recent eliminations.