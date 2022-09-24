Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Tamasha Ghar, eliminations week makes round on internet

Tamasha Ghar, eliminations week makes round on internet

Articles
Advertisement
Tamasha Ghar, eliminations week makes round on internet
Advertisement

Saeeda Imtiaz and Saim Ali were the two strongest Tamasha Ghar contestants who were active in the house and good at their tasks. Both of them had saved themselves many times by winning hard tasks, but this week’s tasks were the hardest yet, and neither of them could win any of them. Saim came close to winning a task, but he couldn’t. Saeeda was also a smart and active player, but both of them were taken out of the game this week. No one thinks that they are out of the picture. Fans want Saim Ali and Saeeda Imtiaz to come back.

Well, fans say that neither Rauf Lala nor Humaira are very liked as contestants. Fans also said that Humaira and Lala aren’t very good at their jobs and often make trouble for the contestants. Fans said it was unfair that Saeeda and Saim were kicked out instead of Rauf Lala. Here is the video.

Fans also say that Ary is unfair to some of the contestants, especially Lala. They are upset that Saeeda and Saim were kicked off the show. Fans say that Rauf Lala is getting too much help from Badshah (Adnan Siddiqui ). Rauf Lala’s fans wanted him to leave the house, but he didn’t. Fans have tagged the Ary Team and have also spoken out against recent eliminations.

Also Read

Iqra Aziz’s new gorgeous photos set internet on fire
Iqra Aziz’s new gorgeous photos set internet on fire

Iqra Aziz is winning the hearts of her fans. The viral photos...

Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Lollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Maula Jatt has been officially cancelled to be released in India
Maula Jatt has been officially cancelled to be released in India
5 of the most anticipated movies of 2023
5 of the most anticipated movies of 2023
Kareena Kapoor shares Taimur's ‘big mood’ from New Year's Eve
Kareena Kapoor shares Taimur's ‘big mood’ from New Year's Eve
Shweta Bachchan showers love on her daughter Navya Nanda
Shweta Bachchan showers love on her daughter Navya Nanda
Kangana Ranaut visits temple to pray on new year's day
Kangana Ranaut visits temple to pray on new year's day
Celebrities spotted enjoying at 2023 New Year party
Celebrities spotted enjoying at 2023 New Year party
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story