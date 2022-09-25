Time Square features Momina Mustehsan

Momina Mustehsan, who served as ‘Artist of the Month’

The disastrous climate challenge has impacted nearly 33 million people.

Pakistan, sweeping away homes, crops, bridges, roads, and livestock.

Momina Mustehsan, a singer from Pakistan, will be shown in New York’s Times Square to help people learn about climate change.

Momina Mustehsan, who was the “Artist of the Month” for the music streaming service Spotify, went to Times Square to talk about how alarming climate change is all over the world. She talked about the recent devastating floods in Pakistan as an example.

“Today, It is Pakistan. Tomorrow, it could be your country,” the “Baari” singer said in her message, which had the hashtag “ClimateEmergency” and was sent on behalf of Pakistani women artists.

“Climate change is causing floods that are killing people in more than a third of Pakistan. It’s time for us all to work together to help those who need it and lift each other up so that tomorrow will be better.

It’s important to point out that the record monsoon rains and glacial melt in the north of the country caused terrible floods. Nearly 33 million people in Pakistan have been hurt by the terrible climate problem, which has destroyed homes, crops, bridges, roads, and livestock. The total cost of the damage is $30 billion.

Angelina Jolie, Bella Hadid, Azekah Daniel, Mariyam Nafees, and Mufti Menk, an Islamic scholar, are just some of the local and international celebrities who have spoken out about the terrible conditions in flood-stricken areas of Pakistan.

