Ushna Shah dons Ivory and gold saree with unique style

Ushna Shah is more than simply an attractive face. Her excellent acting abilities have caused a stir in the field. There are no limits to her popularity. Shah is a fashionista who never fails to astound people with her sense of style. Her sense of style is impeccable whether she is wearing a casual clothing, an ethnic outfit, or a western outfit. She loves wearing ethnic clothing, especially saris, which is something we can’t unsee. Ushna always exudes grace when wearing a saree, and she never fails to turn some heads.

The Habs actress recently made a statement by dressing in a statement ivory and gold sari, looking absolutely stunning. She added a hint of her million-dollar smile and kept the rest of her appearance understated.

Ushna Shah appears to be royalty in this outfit. A low cut blouse with jamawaar embellishments is part of the ensemble, and the gold gotta border on the drape gives off full-on royal vibes. The actress chose a delicate glam look with rosy nude lips, sheeny cheeks, and kohl-lined eyes. She chose to wear her hair in a middle part elegant bun that was decorated with Arabian jasmines, and to finish the appearance, she wore gorgeous chand balis that made her look like a diva.

