Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Ushna Shah dons Ivory and gold saree with unique style

Ushna Shah dons Ivory and gold saree with unique style

Articles
Advertisement
Ushna Shah dons Ivory and gold saree with unique style

Ushna Shah dons Ivory and gold saree with unique style

Advertisement

Ushna Shah is more than simply an attractive face. Her excellent acting abilities have caused a stir in the field. There are no limits to her popularity. Shah is a fashionista who never fails to astound people with her sense of style. Her sense of style is impeccable whether she is wearing a casual clothing, an ethnic outfit, or a western outfit. She loves wearing ethnic clothing, especially saris, which is something we can’t unsee. Ushna always exudes grace when wearing a saree, and she never fails to turn some heads.

The Habs actress recently made a statement by dressing in a statement ivory and gold sari, looking absolutely stunning. She added a hint of her million-dollar smile and kept the rest of her appearance understated.

Ushna Shah appears to be royalty in this outfit. A low cut blouse with jamawaar embellishments is part of the ensemble, and the gold gotta border on the drape gives off full-on royal vibes. The actress chose a delicate glam look with rosy nude lips, sheeny cheeks, and kohl-lined eyes. She chose to wear her hair in a middle part elegant bun that was decorated with Arabian jasmines, and to finish the appearance, she wore gorgeous chand balis that made her look like a diva.

Also Read

Kubra Khan recalls Sinf e Aahan moments on the set of her new project
Kubra Khan recalls Sinf e Aahan moments on the set of her new project

Kubra Khan is a stunning and talented Pakistani actress. Drama serials like...

).push({});
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Lollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story