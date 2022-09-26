Ushna Shah ravishes in red gown

Ushna Shah is making heads turn with her beautiful first look at Hum Awards 2022. The telly diva rose to fame in the ongoing serial Habs and is all set to walk the red carpet at the prestigious Hum Awards this year again. Ahead of her appearance on the red carpet, Ushna charmed everyone with her gorgeous pictures in a hot red flowy gown.

As Pakistani celebrities from the entertainment industry flocked to Canada for the Hum Style Awards, many of them took to social media to share photos from the event.

In the most recent photos, the Balaa actor was seen in a hot new look. She was wearing a red dress and showing off her great style with minimal jewellery and a flashy clutch.

Shah’s post got a lot of responses right away from her fans and friends in the business. Sana Javed, Uzma Khan, Nandy Kaur, Yashma Gill, and Minal Khan all liked and commented on her pictures, which got a lot of likes.