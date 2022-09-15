Advertisement
Watch: Anoushey Ashraf's new video goes viral on social media

  • Anoushey Ashraf is a Pakistani VJ and actress.
  • The 39-year-old actress won hearts when she posted an adorable video.
  • She is known for her leading role in several television serials including Chanar Ghati, Saanp Seerhi.
Anoushey Ashraf is a Pakistani VJ and actress. She was born on 14th April 1983. Ashraf took the start of her career as a model and VJ in 2012 she earned huge acclaim as one of the best VJs for Indus Music.

The 39-year-old actress won hearts when she posted an adorable video where she spread some positivity with all smiles and fun antics.

She wrote, “Sharing some positivity on your timeline today. Singing my favorite song, my weekend game is kinda strong.” #transformation #makeup #reels #reelsinstagram #pakistan

 

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Anoushey Ashraf (@anousheyashraf)

She is a talented actress who has gained a lot of recognition for her outstanding performances during her acting career. She is known for her leading role in several television serials including Chanar Ghati, Saanp Seerhi, Sehra Main Safar and many more.

Also Read

Anoushey Ashraf opens up about intersect marriages
Anoushey Ashraf opens up about intersect marriages

VJ Anoushey Ashraf occupies a neutral ground as the globe becomes increasingly...

