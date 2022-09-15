Watch: Anoushey Ashraf’s new video goes viral on social media

Anoushey Ashraf is a Pakistani VJ and actress.

Anoushey Ashraf is a Pakistani VJ and actress. She was born on 14th April 1983. Ashraf took the start of her career as a model and VJ in 2012 she earned huge acclaim as one of the best VJs for Indus Music.

The 39-year-old actress won hearts when she posted an adorable video where she spread some positivity with all smiles and fun antics.

She wrote, “Sharing some positivity on your timeline today. Singing my favorite song, my weekend game is kinda strong.” #transformation #makeup #reels #reelsinstagram #pakistan

She is a talented actress who has gained a lot of recognition for her outstanding performances during her acting career. She is known for her leading role in several television serials including Chanar Ghati, Saanp Seerhi, Sehra Main Safar and many more.

