Watch: Hania Aamir and Rabya Kalsoom’s latest dance video goes viral

  • Hania Aamir is a stunning Pakistani actress.
  • The Mujhay Jeenay Do shared the light hearted moments from her hectic shooting schedule.
  • Rabya Kulsoom also runs a dance studio with Srha Asghar.
Hania Aamir is a stunning Pakistani actress and model who has appeared in a variety of films. Her flawless beauty and outstanding performance have captivated the hearts of millions of people.

The actress has a large fan base and is adored by millions of people. Hania regularly updates her Instagram account to connect with her fans and followers. She is one of those actresses who has always elicited a favorable and optimistic response from the audience.

The Mujhay Jeenay Do actress shared some of the funnier moments from her demanding shooting schedule on her Instagram account while dancing with co-star Rabya. Rabya Kulsoom also runs a dance studio with Srha Asghar.

 

Hania is known for her leading roles in several television serials including Phir Wohi Mohabbat, Mujhay Jeenay Do, Visual, Anna, and many more.

