Watch: Saboor Aly latest bold video goes viral

Saboor Aly is a Pakistani actress.

For her recent Instagram post, she proved her fashion sense once again.

The viral video is getting a lot of likes on social media.

Advertisement

Saboor Aly is a gorgeous Pakistani actress and model. She was born on March 3rd, 1995 in Lahore. In 2011, she made her acting debut in the drama serial Choti Si Kahaani as a supporting character.

For her recent Instagram post, she proved her fashion sense once again. The 27-year-old star looks super pretty.

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Saboor Ali Ansari (@sabooraly)

Advertisement

The viral video is getting a lot of likes on social media, and there are also interesting comments from users. Her admirers reacted positively after her video went viral.

She is known for her leading roles in several television serials including Mere Khudaya, Ishq Mein Kaafir, Teri Meri Kahani, Waada, and many more. She takes every opportunity to enchant her fans with her enthralling and cute appearance. Her stunning beauty will have you falling in love with her all over again. Her every look, whether in dramas, shoots, or casual appearances, gives us serious fashion goals.

Also Read WATCH: Ali Ansari gave a midnight birthday surprise to Saboor Aly One of showbiz's most adored couple, Saboor Aly and Ali Ansair, who...