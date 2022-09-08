Why Saboor Aly thinks she is Pakistani TV Salman Khan?

Saboor Aly is a stunning and talented Pakistani actress.

Saboor Aly is a stunning and talented Pakistani actress and model who has captured the hearts of millions with her incredible acting abilities. She is regarded as one of Pakistan’s top actresses who, although having no artistic training, used her flexibility to win the audience’s affection and respect.

She is known for her leading roles in several television serials including Mere Khudaya, Ishq Mein Kaafir, Teri Meri Kahani, Waada, and many more.

Khushhal is five years her junior, according to Saboor, and being paired with him made her feel like one of Bollywood’s Khans, who star alongside much younger leading ladies. Khushhal is a newcomer to the field and has only recently begun his career. People loved watching his pairing with Saboor.

The Fitrat actress shared her opinion on a trending blooper video from the most recent episode of her drama Mushkil on her Instagram stories earlier this month.

