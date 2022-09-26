Yashma Gill is a true cricket enthusiast

In a nail-biting match at National Stadium in Karachi on Sunday, Pakistan beat England by three runs. Pakistan beat England in the fourth T20I because Haris Rauf’s death bowling was so good.

Even though the win was worth it, cricket fans were at the water’s edge praying for their team to win. Actress Yashma Gill was one of those fans who prayed.

Here is the video that has been going around like wildfire. It shows the Phaans actor praying and getting nervous during a tense part of the match.

Gill is without a doubt one of the most beautiful people in the entertainment business. On top of being a great actress, her cool and collected personality sets her apart from her peers.

Gill’s most recent roles were in Mujhe Khuda Pay Yaqeen Hai, Azmaish, and Bebaak. Both netizens and critics liked these roles.

