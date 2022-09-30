Yashma Gill scolds her cat for scratching on her hand; watch video

Popular actress Yashma Gill posted a video recently on her Instagram stories, where she revealed how she scolded her cat for scratching her hand. She even said that now she is angry with her and won’t talk to her. This video is not just hilarious but will make you feel nostalgic and remind you of your own pet and the cute tiffs that you have had with her.

watch video;

Advertisement

Spot the ‘cats’ innocence and perfect expressions that will leave you stunned. Yashma, who lives with her pets is very close to them. She keeps posting pictures and videos with her pets on social media also.

Gill is without a doubt one of the most beautiful people in the entertainment business. On top of being a great actress, her cool and collected personality sets her apart from her peers.

Also Read Hira Mani’s latest selfies faces public criticism Hira Mani is a Pakistani actress and model. She is known for...

Advertisement