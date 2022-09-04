Yashma Gill shower love on Bigg Boss fame Shehnaaz  

By leaving sweet comments on Shehnaaz Gill’s popular Bigg Boss 13 video, Pakistan’s emerging star Yashma Gill has demonstrated her love for people everywhere.

Fans and the Pyar Ke Sadqay actress both believe Gill is lovely for getting her hair straightened specifically for the cameras.

Gill is a real charmer who has been causing a stir with her stylish looks and upbeat demeanor.

Advertisement

By leaving sweet comments on Shehnaaz Gill’s popular Bigg Boss 13 video, Pakistan’s emerging star Yashma Gill has demonstrated her love for people everywhere.

Fans and the Pyar Ke Sadqay actress both believe Gill is lovely for getting her hair straightened specifically for the cameras.

Gill is a real charmer who has been causing a stir with her stylish looks and upbeat demeanour. Given the praise she receives from Pakistani celebrities and fans, her fame has transcended the borders of that nation.

Shehnaaz Gill is currently filming for Salman Khan’s next movie Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, which stars the Indian movie icon Salman Khan.

Aayush Sharma and Pooja Hegde play important roles in the movie as well. The upcoming family drama is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and is helmed by Farhad Samji.

Advertisement

Also Read Yashma Gill hair transformation video goes viral Yashma Gill is a Pakistani film actress and model. She was born...