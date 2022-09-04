Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Yashma Gill shower love on Bigg Boss fame Shehnaaz  

Yashma Gill shower love on Bigg Boss fame Shehnaaz  

Articles
Advertisement
Yashma Gill shower love on Bigg Boss fame Shehnaaz  

Yashma Gill shower love on Shehnaaz

Advertisement
  • By leaving sweet comments on Shehnaaz Gill’s popular Bigg Boss 13 video, Pakistan’s emerging star Yashma Gill has demonstrated her love for people everywhere.
  • Fans and the Pyar Ke Sadqay actress both believe Gill is lovely for getting her hair straightened specifically for the cameras.
  • Gill is a real charmer who has been causing a stir with her stylish looks and upbeat demeanor.
Advertisement

 By leaving sweet comments on Shehnaaz Gill’s popular Bigg Boss 13 video, Pakistan’s emerging star Yashma Gill has demonstrated her love for people everywhere.

Fans and the Pyar Ke Sadqay actress both believe Gill is lovely for getting her hair straightened specifically for the cameras.

Gill is a real charmer who has been causing a stir with her stylish looks and upbeat demeanour. Given the praise she receives from Pakistani celebrities and fans, her fame has transcended the borders of that nation.

Shehnaaz Gill is currently filming for Salman Khan’s next movie Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, which stars the Indian movie icon Salman Khan.

Aayush Sharma and Pooja Hegde play important roles in the movie as well. The upcoming family drama is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and is helmed by Farhad Samji.

Advertisement

Also Read

Yashma Gill hair transformation video goes viral
Yashma Gill hair transformation video goes viral

Yashma Gill is a Pakistani film actress and model. She was born...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Lollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Find out how many expensive gifts Shahroz Sabzwari gave to Sadaf Kanwal!
Find out how many expensive gifts Shahroz Sabzwari gave to Sadaf Kanwal!
Alizeh Shah is giving winter vibes in latest viral pictures 
Alizeh Shah is giving winter vibes in latest viral pictures 
Sarmad Khoosat's film
Sarmad Khoosat's film "Kamli" is all set to premier in Europe
Simi Raheal reveals unfair behaviour of seniors in showbiz
Simi Raheal reveals unfair behaviour of seniors in showbiz
Find out who sent these
Find out who sent these "good luck" bouquets to Saba Qamar
Meher Bano flaunts her boldness in viral picture
Meher Bano flaunts her boldness in viral picture
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story