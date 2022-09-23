Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Zarnish Khan is making waves with her new reel

Zarnish Khan is making waves with her new reel

Articles
Advertisement
Zarnish Khan is making waves with her new reel

Zarnish Khan is making waves with her new reel

Advertisement

Zarnish Khan’s latest reel video is getting a lot of attention on social media.

Tuesday morning, the “Sun Yaara” actor posted a new clip of her driving while listening to an Indian Punjabi song on a photo and video sharing app. In the selfie video, Khan is lip-syncing to the song “Gal Karke” by Asees Kaur and Rajat Nagpal. The caption says, “This song is such a vibe!”

“#panjabipathan I mean.. you know!” the actor further wrote in the Instagram caption with the lyrics of the song.

Advertisement

 

Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Zarnish Khan (@xarnishkhan)

Advertisement

People on social media played the video more than 150,000 times, and Zarnish Khan’s 2.4 million Instagram followers liked and commented on the post many times.

Khan has been working as an actress for nine years. During that time, she has been in a number of hit TV shows and been praised for her great work.

Also Read

Alizah Shah taking snaps from the cat filter which enhances her cuteness
Alizah Shah taking snaps from the cat filter which enhances her cuteness

Alizeh Shah is a Pakistani most trending actress and dancer. Her performance...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Lollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Feroze Khan criticized for celebrating New Year
Feroze Khan criticized for celebrating New Year
Prince William, Kate Middleton alerted ahead of Harry's memoir release
Prince William, Kate Middleton alerted ahead of Harry's memoir release
T.J. Holmes fell in love with the co-host over a year ago
T.J. Holmes fell in love with the co-host over a year ago
Kiran Tabeir's new lovely pictures with Daughter
Kiran Tabeir's new lovely pictures with Daughter
Pakistani celebrities wishes for new year 2023
Pakistani celebrities wishes for new year 2023
Zara Noor Abbas-Asad Siddiqui Performs Umrah: See Pictures
Zara Noor Abbas-Asad Siddiqui Performs Umrah: See Pictures
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story