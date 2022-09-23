Zarnish Khan is making waves with her new reel

Zarnish Khan’s latest reel video is getting a lot of attention on social media.

Tuesday morning, the “Sun Yaara” actor posted a new clip of her driving while listening to an Indian Punjabi song on a photo and video sharing app. In the selfie video, Khan is lip-syncing to the song “Gal Karke” by Asees Kaur and Rajat Nagpal. The caption says, “This song is such a vibe!”

“#panjabipathan I mean.. you know!” the actor further wrote in the Instagram caption with the lyrics of the song.

People on social media played the video more than 150,000 times, and Zarnish Khan’s 2.4 million Instagram followers liked and commented on the post many times.

Khan has been working as an actress for nine years. During that time, she has been in a number of hit TV shows and been praised for her great work.

