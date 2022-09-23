Zarnish Khan is making waves with her new reel

Alizah Shah taking snaps from the cat filter which enhances her cuteness
Alizeh Shah is a Pakistani most trending actress and dancer. Her performance...
Zarnish Khan’s latest reel video is getting a lot of attention on social media.
Tuesday morning, the “Sun Yaara” actor posted a new clip of her driving while listening to an Indian Punjabi song on a photo and video sharing app. In the selfie video, Khan is lip-syncing to the song “Gal Karke” by Asees Kaur and Rajat Nagpal. The caption says, “This song is such a vibe!”
“#panjabipathan I mean.. you know!” the actor further wrote in the Instagram caption with the lyrics of the song.
Advertisement
AdvertisementView this post on InstagramAdvertisementAdvertisementAdvertisementAdvertisement
Advertisement
People on social media played the video more than 150,000 times, and Zarnish Khan’s 2.4 million Instagram followers liked and commented on the post many times.
Khan has been working as an actress for nine years. During that time, she has been in a number of hit TV shows and been praised for her great work.
Catch all the Entertainment News, Lollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.