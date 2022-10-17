Aadi Adeel Amjad shares strong bond with Faizan Sheikh

Faizan Sheikh and Aadi Adeel Amjad are always seen together. Since the beginning of their careers, they have worked together. We have seen them host shows and act in sitcoms together. The books show that they are friends, and Aadi is close to Faizan and his family.

Aadi told Fuchsia magazine that he met Faizan at a theatre play. Since then, they haven’t been apart, and they’ve been through all the ups and downs of their lives together. She said that they were going to Dubai to look for work because they weren’t getting paid anywhere else. However, life gave them both jobs at ARY through a great theatre play.

Since that play, Aadi and Faizan have been together, and we eventually saw them in Salaam Zindagi, where they put on a show that wowed the crowd.

Faizan Sheikh is now married to Maham Aamir, and the two of them have a daughter together. Aadi is also close with Faizan’s family, and he and Maham are good friends. Aadi talked about how close he feels to Faizan and his family, mentioning that he once went with Faizan and Maham when they were expecting. It was there that he heard the baby’s heartbeat, which made him cry.

