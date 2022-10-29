Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Actress Sana Discusses Life Following Divorce

Actress Sana Discusses Life Following Divorce

Articles
Advertisement
Actress Sana Discusses Life Following Divorce

Actress Sana Discusses Life Following Divorce

Advertisement
  • Sana is a well-known film and television star in Pakistan
  • She is most known for her work in the film Yeh Dil Aapka Huwa, but she has also been in a number of other successful films
  • Additionally, she is acting in several dramas at the moment
Advertisement

Her popular dramas are Alif Allah Aur Insaan, Babban Khala ki Baityan, ORangreza, Sawab and Qayamat.

Sana will be coming in an upcoming Punjabi film Super Punjabi as well. Following her recent divorce from Fakhar Imam, Sana is currently going through a difficult period in her life. Some fans are upset and unhappy about Sana’s divorce, while others are praising the fans who have shown support to Sana following her divorce.

Actress Sana Talks About Life After Divorce

Sana Fakhar discussed her life after getting divorced in a recent interview that was conducted by Mathira’s Insta Show for the Bol Television Network. Sana responded by saying, “I don’t know, I just realised that I am very weak, well, what can I say about it but I chose to make the rest of my life as the best of my life, it’s a healthy thing that people are now having the guts and confidence to call out people, and if you can’t stay and you feel uncomfortable, (you walk out)”

Here is the link:

Advertisement

Also Read

Sana Fakhar’s husband opens up about his divorce 
Sana Fakhar’s husband opens up about his divorce 

Sana Fakhar revealed last week that she ended her marriage after 14...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Lollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Masaba Gupta shared a meal with dad and step-dad
Masaba Gupta shared a meal with dad and step-dad
Throwback: Saba Qamar stuns fans with dance video
Throwback: Saba Qamar stuns fans with dance video
Throwback: Hania Amir dance video that goes viral - Watch Video
Throwback: Hania Amir dance video that goes viral - Watch Video
Throwback: Aiman Khan and Muneeb Butt’s dance goes viral
Throwback: Aiman Khan and Muneeb Butt’s dance goes viral
Saba Qamar Slays in a Blingy Suit with Boss Lady Vibes
Saba Qamar Slays in a Blingy Suit with Boss Lady Vibes
Rakul Preet Singh Shines in Tangy Orange Outfit
Rakul Preet Singh Shines in Tangy Orange Outfit
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story