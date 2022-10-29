Actress Sana Discusses Life Following Divorce

Sana is a well-known film and television star in Pakistan

She is most known for her work in the film Yeh Dil Aapka Huwa, but she has also been in a number of other successful films

Additionally, she is acting in several dramas at the moment

Her popular dramas are Alif Allah Aur Insaan, Babban Khala ki Baityan, ORangreza, Sawab and Qayamat.

Sana will be coming in an upcoming Punjabi film Super Punjabi as well. Following her recent divorce from Fakhar Imam, Sana is currently going through a difficult period in her life. Some fans are upset and unhappy about Sana’s divorce, while others are praising the fans who have shown support to Sana following her divorce.

Sana Fakhar discussed her life after getting divorced in a recent interview that was conducted by Mathira’s Insta Show for the Bol Television Network. Sana responded by saying, “I don’t know, I just realised that I am very weak, well, what can I say about it but I chose to make the rest of my life as the best of my life, it’s a healthy thing that people are now having the guts and confidence to call out people, and if you can’t stay and you feel uncomfortable, (you walk out)”

