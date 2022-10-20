Advertisement
Adnan Siddiqui drama’s dialogue makes round on interview
Adnan Siddiqui is a Pakistani TV actor, producer, and model who is also very good-looking. Adnan has had jobs in both Bollywood and Hollywood. The actor from Mere Paas Tum Ho is also a successful producer. He owns a company called Cereal Entertainment, which has made several hit TV shows and a hit movie. After PTV’s classical drama Uroosa did well, his dramas Zaib Un Nisa and Mere Paas Tum Ho were the most well-liked.

Adnan Siddiqui was recently on ‘Super Over With Ahmed Ali Butt,’ where he told an interesting fact about the “Do Takay” scene from Mere Paas Tum Ho that has been going viral.

Adnan Siddiqui said, “The character of the drama serial came to me late, but the production said that they wrote it 6 years ago and the team already chose me as Shehwar’s character. That viral scene “Do Takay ki larki” was my first ever scene on the shooting day, and when Humayun Saeed was saying this dialogue, I was shocked. I was like, “What is he even saying?” After doing the scene, I went home and read the whole script.

