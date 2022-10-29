Advertisement
Edition: English
After Pakistan’s defeat at the T20 World Cup, Asim Azhar supports the Green Shirts

Articles
  • Twitter users and Pakistani celebs have completely lost it after their country suffered a second heartbreaking loss in the Twenty20 World Cup
  • Lollywood singer Asim Azhar is one of the millions of devastated Pakistanis
  • He demonstrated that he is a ride-or-die cricket fanatic by providing helpful criticism and expressing his firm support for the Green Shirts
He also served as an example for all of the passionate fans to follow.

The musician known as Patakha Guddi resorted to Twitter in order to express his displeasure as well as his unwavering love for the Pakistani cricket team after their recent match against Zimbabwe.

To begin, Zimbabwe’s victory put the green shirts in jeopardy of being eliminated from the Twenty20 World Cup earlier than expected.

The singer who sings “Teriyaan” was frustrated because he had no words at all, and he wished that he was “a seasonal fan like many others,” since then it would be much simpler for him to berate and insult the subject of his dissatisfaction, and he could get his anger out of his system.

