Twitter users and Pakistani celebs have completely lost it after their country suffered a second heartbreaking loss in the Twenty20 World Cup

Lollywood singer Asim Azhar is one of the millions of devastated Pakistanis

He demonstrated that he is a ride-or-die cricket fanatic by providing helpful criticism and expressing his firm support for the Green Shirts

He also served as an example for all of the passionate fans to follow.

The musician known as Patakha Guddi resorted to Twitter in order to express his displeasure as well as his unwavering love for the Pakistani cricket team after their recent match against Zimbabwe.

To begin, Zimbabwe’s victory put the green shirts in jeopardy of being eliminated from the Twenty20 World Cup earlier than expected.

The singer who sings “Teriyaan” was frustrated because he had no words at all, and he wished that he was “a seasonal fan like many others,” since then it would be much simpler for him to berate and insult the subject of his dissatisfaction, and he could get his anger out of his system.

Disappointed. No words. Absolutely no words.

Wish i was a seasonal fan like many others, would be really easy to hate/abuse and take out my frustration rn. As much as I’m angry – this is still my team, thru the ups & thru the downs. The game was heartbreaking but these boys will always be my boys. Baaki sab ki apni marzi. https://t.co/iTS13Ua4EE — Asim Azhar (@AsimAzharr) October 27, 2022

Bhai criticism karain, leken abuse nahi. With that being said, we were very rubbish today. Big changes to be done! https://t.co/I4Cn9VXeHQ — Asim Azhar (@AsimAzharr) October 27, 2022

Advertisement We were rubbish today. Deserved to lose. But anyone who wears the star on their chest has my support & will always do. Not just only when their playing world class. But ALWAYS. That’s the kind of fan I am. With that being said, i request everyone to criticise but DO NOT abuse. 🙏🏽 — Asim Azhar (@AsimAzharr) October 27, 2022