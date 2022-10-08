Aima Baig claims her father’s health affected by trolling and rumors

Aima Baig, a singer, talked about how the cheating claim against her hurt the health of her father.

The girlfriend of model Qes Ahmed said that Aima Baig cheated on her ex-boyfriend Shahbaz Shigri with him.

On her father’s birthday, the singer wrote a touching letter to him. The celebrity said that because of his job, they had never been close until he moved in with her.

Aima Baig said that when the cheating rumors spread, her father became worried. The famous person also said that he did everything he could to fix things and make her feel better.

She also said that her father wanted to get her out of the mental and physical chaos.

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Aima Baig (@aima_baig_official)

“His tiny concerns, where he would ask me if he can make me my favorite sandwich or his delicate knocks on my door just to check up on me if I’m okay? His soft strokes on my head while I pretend to sleep,” she wrote.

The singer added, “I could see how badly he wanted to go back to when I was in school, and if I was ever bullied, he would stand up for his little girl and take me to my favorite candy shop later, just to see that smile on my face.”

Aima Baig said that he is the best father to her and the only parent she has now. She said it was amazing how he was able to do both jobs.

