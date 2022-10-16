Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Aiman Khan looks fabulous in beautiful outfit

Aiman Khan looks fabulous in beautiful outfit

Articles
Advertisement
Aiman Khan looks fabulous in beautiful outfit

Aiman Khan looks fabulous in beautiful outfit

Advertisement
  • Aiman Khan looks fabulous in a beautiful outfit.
  • The Diva is the most followed celebrity with 10.8 million followers on Instagram.
  • The viral Photos are getting a lot of likes on Instagram.
Advertisement

Leading Pakistani actress and celebrity Aiman Khan has a lot happening on her social media account these days. The Diva is the most followed celebrity with 10.7 million followers on Instagram.

She most often shares pictures of her daily routine with her fans and followers. She took to Instagram to share gorgeous pictures with her 10.8 million followers and impress her followers by uploading her current pictures.

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Aiman Muneeb (@aimankhan.official)

Advertisement

The viral Photos are getting a lot of likes on Instagram, and there are also interesting comments from users. Her admirers reacted positively after her photos went viral.

She is winning the hearts of millions of people through her superb performance and exquisite beauty. For makeup, she created funky cat eyes with double eyeliner, filled-up eyebrows, and glossy pink lips.

Also Read

Aiman Khan shares adorbale family portraits from the Holy Kaabah
Aiman Khan shares adorbale family portraits from the Holy Kaabah

Muneeb Butt and Aiman Khan are in Makkah for Umrah. Muneeb's family...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Lifestyle News, Lollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story