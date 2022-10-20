Ainy Jaffri is all set to return to our TV screens

Ainy Jaffri talked about how much she loved acting.

Ainy Jaffri will be back on TV four years.

She would be back in the show Mandi.

Advertisement

Ainy Jaffri will be back on TV four years after her last roles in Tajdeed e Wafa (2018) and Ballu Mahi (2017). Saba Qamar, Mikaal Zulfiqar, and Shayan Khan are also in her new project, a TV show.

The actor shared a news post on her Instagram page on Wednesday. The post said that she would be back in the show Mandi. “It’s been a while…,” Jaffri wrote. I’m honored and excited to be a part of this project with such a talented group of people. After taking four years off to spend time with my new son and family, I’m both nervous and excited to be getting back into acting.

She talked about how much she loved acting and how it wasn’t just a “passing fancy” or something she could ever give up. “The break has taught me to be more patient, and it has also taught me the very important lesson that, as a woman and a mother, you can’t have it all at once, but you can have it in turns, when the time is right,” the Aseerzadi actor said.

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Ainy Jaffri Rahman (@ainy_jaffri_rahman) Advertisement

We don’t know a lot about the show yet, but we’re excited to see Jaffri back on the screen.

Before Tajdeed e Wafa, she hadn’t been on TV in about five years, along with Ahmed Ali Akbar, Naveen Waqar, and Haroon Shahid.

Also Read Serial podcast case Adnan Syed’s charges dismissed Adnan Syed spent 23 years in prison for killing his ex-girlfriend Hae...