Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Aiza Awan is driving away our midweek blues with her blue co-Ord set

Aiza Awan is driving away our midweek blues with her blue co-Ord set

Articles
Advertisement
Aiza Awan is driving away our midweek blues with her blue co-Ord set
Advertisement

Aiza Awan never fails to surprise her fans with a fresh appearance. The actress has always demonstrated that she can pull off any look with her sense of style. Aiza is not only a famous name in the TV industry but one of the most well-known fashion icons. Aiza is causing a stir on social media once again with her latest photos.

The actress being the forever sass queen of all time, looked absolutely stunning wearing the blue co-Ord set, while we could spot her grooving like a boss in the pictures. The actress showed off some sassy moves in the pictures, and we couldn’t stop loving her enough.

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Aiza Awan (@aizaawan.official)

Advertisement

Aiza shared a couple of pictures and videos from her balcony wherein she can be seen enjoying the weather. she co-starred on screen with well-known actors like Hira Mani, Muneeb Butt, and Noor Hassan and managed to hold her own. We recall her role as being unique and her performance as being noteworthy.

Also Read

Aiza Awan looks drop dead gorgeous in her vacation snaps
Aiza Awan looks drop dead gorgeous in her vacation snaps

Aiza Awan is an attractive and talented Pakistani actress. She has undoubtedly...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Lollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Faisal Quraishi criticizing Pakistani drama's content
Faisal Quraishi criticizing Pakistani drama's content
Natasha Lakhani and her family attend a wedding reception
Natasha Lakhani and her family attend a wedding reception
Loren fights back at parents assumption she's a doormat '90 day'
Loren fights back at parents assumption she's a doormat '90 day'
Alizeh Shah's new bold photos break the internet
Alizeh Shah's new bold photos break the internet
Ananya Panday honours her parents' 25th wedding anniversary
Ananya Panday honours her parents' 25th wedding anniversary
Sanam Saeed talks for well-being of Pakistani Cinema over Indians
Sanam Saeed talks for well-being of Pakistani Cinema over Indians
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story