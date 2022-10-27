Ali Abbas celebrates the birth of his daughter

Ali Abbas is a Pakistani television actor who possesses extraordinary talent

Since Ali is the son of renowned veteran actor Waseem Abbas, he too has a solid media background. Inayat Hussain Bhatti, Ali’s great-grandfather, was a well-known Pakistani vocalist

Despite having a strong media background, the talented actor has pursued a path of hardship to establish a great reputation in the field.

He has two gorgeous children and is happily married to Hamna Ali. Ali adores his lovely family and enjoys spending time with them.

Ali Abbas recently to Super Space Ocean Mall to celebrate the ninth birthday of his gorgeous daughter. The sweet moments from his daughter’s special day were shared by him. He also took a picture with his wife. “Sharing some extremely sweet memories of my daughter’s birthday party with my Instagram family,” he wrote as the description. Check out the images:

