Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Ali Abbas celebrates the birth of his daughter

Ali Abbas celebrates the birth of his daughter

Articles
Advertisement
Ali Abbas celebrates the birth of his daughter

Ali Abbas celebrates the birth of his daughter

Advertisement
  • Ali Abbas is a Pakistani television actor who possesses extraordinary talent
  • Since Ali is the son of renowned veteran actor Waseem Abbas, he too has a solid media background. Inayat Hussain Bhatti, Ali’s great-grandfather, was a well-known Pakistani vocalist

Despite having a strong media background, the talented actor has pursued a path of hardship to establish a great reputation in the field.

Advertisement

He has two gorgeous children and is happily married to Hamna Ali. Ali adores his lovely family and enjoys spending time with them.

Ali Abbas recently to Super Space Ocean Mall to celebrate the ninth birthday of his gorgeous daughter. The sweet moments from his daughter’s special day were shared by him. He also took a picture with his wife. “Sharing some extremely sweet memories of my daughter’s birthday party with my Instagram family,” he wrote as the description. Check out the images:

Ali Abbas Celebrates Daughter's Birthday

Ali Abbas Celebrates Daughter's Birthday

Ali Abbas Celebrates Daughter's Birthday

Ali Abbas Celebrates Daughter's Birthday

Advertisement

Ali Abbas Celebrates Daughter's Birthday

Also Read

Hamza Ali Abbasi opens up about his marriage and ‘parenting’
Hamza Ali Abbasi opens up about his marriage and ‘parenting’

Hamza Ali Abbasi talked about his wedding and becoming a father. The...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Lollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Siddharth Anand talks about his superhit films War & Pathaan
Siddharth Anand talks about his superhit films War & Pathaan
Jennifer Lopez thanks Emme for her assistance during the Super Bowl halftime performance
Jennifer Lopez thanks Emme for her assistance during the Super Bowl halftime performance
Director Siddharth Anand on Pathaan defeating boycott gang
Director Siddharth Anand on Pathaan defeating boycott gang
Siddharth Anand revealed Pathaan was planned before War
Siddharth Anand revealed Pathaan was planned before War
Ben Platt and Noah Galvin recall their lovely memories of engagement
Ben Platt and Noah Galvin recall their lovely memories of engagement
Selena Gomez and Drew Taggart are dating?
Selena Gomez and Drew Taggart are dating?
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story