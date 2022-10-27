Ali Abbas celebrates the birth of his daughter

Hamza Ali Abbasi opens up about his marriage and ‘parenting’
Hamza Ali Abbasi talked about his wedding and becoming a father. The...
Despite having a strong media background, the talented actor has pursued a path of hardship to establish a great reputation in the field.
He has two gorgeous children and is happily married to Hamna Ali. Ali adores his lovely family and enjoys spending time with them.
Ali Abbas recently to Super Space Ocean Mall to celebrate the ninth birthday of his gorgeous daughter. The sweet moments from his daughter’s special day were shared by him. He also took a picture with his wife. “Sharing some extremely sweet memories of my daughter’s birthday party with my Instagram family,” he wrote as the description. Check out the images:
Catch all the Entertainment News, Lollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.