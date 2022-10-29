Advertisement
Ali Sethi was mocked by people for his “haphazard” clothing choices

Articles
  • The audience has been amused by Pakistani musician Ali Sethi’s lyrical and powerful singing
  • With his melodic ghazals, Sethi is bringing back the foundations of classical music at a time when many musicians are experimenting with current music
  • After being selected for this year’s TIME100 Next list by Time magazine, the Pasoori actor entered the room and took a seat among other brilliant individuals
Sethi posted photos from the party night for his TIME100 Next list on Instagram. The post’s caption read, “Thank you next.” He wore an odd, gender-neutral clothing that had several well placed, subversive layers added to it.

The Chan Kithan singer donned a crisp white button-down over a striped red, off-white, and navy blue poncho-style cardigan. The 38-year-old wore a broach on his hat and a silver necklace while toting a red purse.

 

The audience was taken aback by Sethi’s unorthodox selections of clothing, and they voiced their surprise in the comments section. Some people were motivated by his manner, while others thought it was haphazard and unfocused.

After receiving his degree from Harvard in 2006, Sethi went on to achieve success in the fields of writing and music. He is getting ready to sing poems written by renowned South Asian Muslim poets. These poems celebrate variety, condemn intolerance, and exalt the virtues of love as crucial to the interaction between humans and divine beings.

