London O2 Indigo, thousands are entertained by Ali Sethi, Shae Gill, and Leo Twins
Over the course of the weekend, Ali Sethi, Shae Gill, and Leo...
Sethi posted photos from the party night for his TIME100 Next list on Instagram. The post’s caption read, “Thank you next.” He wore an odd, gender-neutral clothing that had several well placed, subversive layers added to it.
The Chan Kithan singer donned a crisp white button-down over a striped red, off-white, and navy blue poncho-style cardigan. The 38-year-old wore a broach on his hat and a silver necklace while toting a red purse.
The audience was taken aback by Sethi’s unorthodox selections of clothing, and they voiced their surprise in the comments section. Some people were motivated by his manner, while others thought it was haphazard and unfocused.
After receiving his degree from Harvard in 2006, Sethi went on to achieve success in the fields of writing and music. He is getting ready to sing poems written by renowned South Asian Muslim poets. These poems celebrate variety, condemn intolerance, and exalt the virtues of love as crucial to the interaction between humans and divine beings.
