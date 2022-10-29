Advertisement
Edition: English
Ali Zafar provides response to viral tweet posted by the President of Zimbabwe

Articles
Ali Zafar provides response to viral tweet posted by the President of Zimbabwe
  • Lollywood superstar Ali Zafar responded appropriately to Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s “fake Mr Bean” parody after Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif
  • On Thursday, Zimbabwe shocked Pakistan by defeating them by a score of one run, perhaps eliminating the Asian heavyweights from the Twenty20 World Cup

After deciding to bat first, Zimbabwe was limited to 130-8, but their spinners squeezed Pakistan to 129-8.

Responding to Emmerson Mnangagwa’s tweet, the Teefa in Trouble actor wrote: “Pakistan team will bounce back from here. Watch @babarazam258 and @iMRizwanPak play in the next match 🙂 #WorldCup2022 #T20WorldCup  #PakistanCricket’.

The Zimbabwe president took a jibe at the Pakistani team as he tweeted, “What a win for Zimbabwe! Congratulations to the Chevrons. Next time, send the real Mr Bean…#PakvsZim.”

It all started when the Pakistani comedian Mohammad Asif, who is known as the “Pakistani Mr. Bean” for his striking resemblance to the character played by British comedian Rowan Atkinson, came to an event in the African country as the real one. This is what started the rumour that he was impersonating Atkinson. The people initially believed him to be the genuine article, but they later found out they had been duped.

Shadab Khan sobs as Zimbabwe defeats Pakistan
Shadab Khan, Pakistan's all-rounder, shed tears It all happened after the underdog...

