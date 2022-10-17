Alizeh Shah sight to be hold in her latest bridal shoot

Alizeh Shah is one of the best actresses and models in Pakistan. She is also one of the most successful. She started out as a new actress on TV, but in just a few years, she has become Pakistan’s best-known actress. And there’s no doubt that this girl has a wide range of acting skills that make it easy for her to play both good and bad roles.

A video of Alizeh Shah smoking a cigarette went viral a few days ago, and people on social media were not happy about it. Critics said that Pakistani actresses would do anything to be seen as important. But some smart people also said that a man’s lungs get damaged when he smokes, and a woman’s lungs get damaged when she smokes, which doesn’t mean that you ruin her character. On this subject, the actress didn’t say a word and didn’t make any kind of statement.

If we want to talk about Alizeh Shah’s most successful work, people say that “Ehd e Wafa,” which is a drama serial, has broken records for how many people watch it. People say that when she acts on TV, her thick eyes roll around like bubbles of water. She has also won the Hum Style Award for best actress for how well she played her role. On the other hand, she seems to spend a lot of her free time on social media making Tiktok videos.

But in today’s article, we’ll see again how Alizeh Shah’s wedding photo shoot is going viral on social media. In the pictures that are going around, she is dressed in pink and looks like a Barbie doll. This photo shoot is being done for Fahad Hussyn, a well-known designer from Pakistan. For this photo shoot, the well-known “Mor Haveli” in Lahore was chosen. Hira Khan did Alizeh Shah’s beautiful make-up, but Alizeh Shah’s beauty came from inside.

