Ayaan appeared to the media interview for the first time

  • Ayaan is now 15 years old.
  • Ayaan Khan talked to the press.
  • The premiere of The Legend of Maula Jatt.
Fawad Khan is Pakistan’s big star. He has been famous since the beginning of his career, but Humsafar took it to a whole new level. Since then, Fawad hasn’t looked back. After he worked in Bollywood, he gained a lot of fans in both Pakistan and India. Fawad Khan is a big star, but he also has a family and keeps to himself. He doesn’t seem to use social media or put himself or his family in front of the media. Fawad is the father of three beautiful kids: a son named Ayaan Khan and two girls named Elayna and Bia Khan.

Fawad’s son is now 15 years old, so he is an adult. His daughters are still young, though. His wife is also a well-known designer who gets a lot of attention. But the couple has never let anyone see their children. At the premiere of The Legend of Maula Jatt, his son Ayaan Khan talked to the press for the first time about the movie and how his dad did in it. Ayaan already has a voice like Hamza Ali Abbasi’s, and the young man will steal your heart. He also said that he doesn’t want to be in the business and that we won’t see him acting or singing. Moin Zubair asked Ayaan Khan what he thought about The Legend of Maula Jatt. Here is what he said:

