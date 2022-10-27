Shaveer Jafry spends affectionate moments with his wife Ayesha
The Pakistani YouTuber turned actor Shahveer Jafry and his wife Ayesha keep...
The pair commemorated the special event, which was adored by many of their fans, by sharing breath-taking photographs of each other and the stunning beauty of the holiday site.
Jafry and Beig kept their fans and followers on the edge with the scintillating photographs and PDA-filled moments after spending their special moment in a sumptuous setting with a picture-perfect view. The couple’s morally admirable Instagram posts caught on like wildfire online.
Jafry captioned the post, “Highlights from our 1st Year anniversary. My fav girl. My fav place (Nathia Gali).”
