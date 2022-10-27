Advertisement
Edition: English
Ayesha and Shahveer celebrate their first wedding anniversary in Nathia Gali

Articles
  • We would like to wish Shahveer Jafry and Ayesha Beig, one of Lollywood’s most endearing couples, a happy first wedding anniversary
  • The YouTube pair went on vacation to Nathia Gali, one of Pakistan’s unique locales and Jafry’s personal favourite

The pair commemorated the special event, which was adored by many of their fans, by sharing breath-taking photographs of each other and the stunning beauty of the holiday site.

Jafry and Beig kept their fans and followers on the edge with the scintillating photographs and PDA-filled moments after spending their special moment in a sumptuous setting with a picture-perfect view. The couple’s morally admirable Instagram posts caught on like wildfire online.

Jafry captioned the post, “Highlights from our 1st Year anniversary. My fav girl. My fav place (Nathia Gali).”

 

