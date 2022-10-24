Accomplished Ayesha Omar is much more than simply an actress; she is a leading fashion symbol and a Pakistani actress

The diva of Bulbulay fame, who is presently supporting India and Pakistan as they compete in the T20 World Cup in Melbourne, Australia, has been showing great sportsmanship

She has been showing her followers a lot of love and support from all over the world

A spectator from India who was in the stadium to see the teams play was observed giving the Tutti Fruiti singer face paint. Along with many of her Pakistani and Indian followers, Omar also posed while they reminisced about past experiences.

The stunning diva has continued to demonstrate her unwavering support for Pakistani cricket players despite their defeat in today’s match, demonstrating her fervent devotion to the sport.

On the internet, Omar’s time in Australia has been documented in photos and videos. Internet users praised the actress from Zindagi Gulzar Hai for her fashion choices.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DIVA Magazine Pakistan (@divamagazinepakistan)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DIVA Magazine Pakistan (@divamagazinepakistan)

