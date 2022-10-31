Ayesha Omer Burning down the Internet

Advertisement
ayesha omer burning down internet

In the recent times the veteran actress Ayesha Omer is seen having is life everybody wish to live. The 41 Years old is hanging out in northen areas of Pakistan the lady itself is multi tasker as in actress model and singer burning down the internet through her pictures and videos on picture sharing application.

Ayesha Omar  41-year-old is an avid thrill seeker who has left her contemporaries behind with her daring adventures. The actress is currently vacationing in hunza, Gilgit baltistan. As she posted a trilled video of crossing the hussaini bridge which is made up of wood. It is on

 

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Ayesha Omar (@ayesha.m.omar)

Located in Hunza, the bridge is considered the most dangerous bridge hanging at a height of 100ft from the river bed, and consisting of 472 wooden planks. The Hussaini Bridge is about 660 feet in length and watering streaming down if you look down.

e of the scenic and attractive place to visit and daring task to perform. But by acing it she was applauded by fans and followers. On the work front, Omar was recently seen in Phir Bulbulay, Bulbulay (season 2), Bisaat and Habs.

