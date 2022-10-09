Ayeza Khan’s funfilled video goes viral

Ayeza Khan is widely regarded as one of the most stunning actresses in Pakistan’s entertainment industry. She is a skill full actress who can convincingly portray any role, as well as a stylish model who can pull off any look for any photo shoot. This explains why Ayeza Khan is always included in advertising campaigns for some of the greatest names in the fashion industry’s major brands. Ayeza played the role of Shabnam, a legendary actress from yesteryear, to perfection in her most recent fashion campaign for Ali Xeeshan, in which the cast and crew reenacted the iconic song Shabo Naseebo Wali. And here it is:

The photos from her fashion shoot have finally been released, and in them, a fashionably dressed Ayeza Khan can be seen engaging in a Gol Gappa.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ayeza Khan (@ayezakhan.ak)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ali Xeeshan (@alixeeshantheaterstudio)

Earlier, her hit drama series Pyare Afzal, her career took off. She is now one of the best-paid actresses in Pakistan’s entertainment industry.

