Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari reveals newborn name as ‘Mir Sijawal Mahmood Choudhry’

Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari reveals newborn name as ‘Mir Sijawal Mahmood Choudhry’

Articles
Advertisement
Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari reveals newborn name as ‘Mir Sijawal Mahmood Choudhry’

Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari reveals newborn name as ‘Mir Sijawal

Advertisement

On Instagram, Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari just shared the name of her newest little bundle of joy. Mir Sijawal Mahmood Choudhry is the name of her second son.

She prayed for the name of her second son, who was born on October 5, and then posted it on Instagram. “His grandmother gave him the name sij, which means sun in Sindhi. “Sijawal is Arabic for “the rising sun.”

Mir Hakim was born on October 10, 2021. He was her first child with her husband Mahmood Choudhry. Bakhtawar also used Instagram to surprise everyone with the news of his birth.

Advertisement

 

Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Bakhtawar Bhutto-Zardari (@bakhtawarbz)

Advertisement

His older brother was also named after an elder, just like Sijawal. Bakhtawar and Mahmood paid tribute to her late grandfather Hakim Ali Zardari and late uncle Mir Murtaza Bhutto in her eldest son’s name. His parents wrote on social media that Mir Hakim was born on October 10. Dubai is where he was born.

Bakhtawar and Dubai-based businessman Choudhry were engaged on Nov 27, 2020 and married in early 2021.

Also Read

Shahveer Jafry attends a family wedding together with his wife; see photos
Shahveer Jafry attends a family wedding together with his wife; see photos

Shahveer Jafry used to be a YouTuber, but now he acts. We've...

Advertisement

Catch all the Entertainment News, Lollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Meghan Markle to gain more success with her memoir than Harry
Meghan Markle to gain more success with her memoir than Harry
Neetu Kapoor shares Ranbir childhood pic with Rishi Kapoor
Neetu Kapoor shares Ranbir childhood pic with Rishi Kapoor
Rahul Gandhi mentions
Rahul Gandhi mentions "flying" while on the Bharat Jodo Yatra
Prince Harry to drop second book around coronation?
Prince Harry to drop second book around coronation?
King Charles III Coronation details announced
King Charles III Coronation details announced
Meghan McCain unveils first photo of newborn baby Clover
Meghan McCain unveils first photo of newborn baby Clover
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story