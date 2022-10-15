Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari reveals newborn name as ‘Mir Sijawal

On Instagram, Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari just shared the name of her newest little bundle of joy. Mir Sijawal Mahmood Choudhry is the name of her second son.

She prayed for the name of her second son, who was born on October 5, and then posted it on Instagram. “His grandmother gave him the name sij, which means sun in Sindhi. “Sijawal is Arabic for “the rising sun.”

Mir Hakim was born on October 10, 2021. He was her first child with her husband Mahmood Choudhry. Bakhtawar also used Instagram to surprise everyone with the news of his birth.

His older brother was also named after an elder, just like Sijawal. Bakhtawar and Mahmood paid tribute to her late grandfather Hakim Ali Zardari and late uncle Mir Murtaza Bhutto in her eldest son’s name. His parents wrote on social media that Mir Hakim was born on October 10. Dubai is where he was born.

Bakhtawar and Dubai-based businessman Choudhry were engaged on Nov 27, 2020 and married in early 2021.

